Dr. Jacob Walfish, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacob Walfish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Walfish works at Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joan H & Preston Robert Tish Center At E
    171 Delancey St Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2600
  2. 2
    NYU Medical Williamsburg
    101 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 384-5179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Cellulitis
Polyuria
Malaise and Fatigue
Cellulitis
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2018
    If you need a doctor that listens and cares see Dr. Walfish. His staff excellent. His knowledge and intelligence astounding.
    Angelena McWhorter in Ridgewood, NY — Dec 12, 2018
    About Dr. Jacob Walfish, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1194763011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Walfish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walfish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walfish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walfish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walfish has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walfish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Walfish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walfish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walfish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walfish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

