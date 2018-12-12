Overview

Dr. Jacob Walfish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Walfish works at Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.