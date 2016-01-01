Dr. Wallach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Wallach, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jacob Wallach, DPM
Dr. Jacob Wallach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallach's Office Locations
- 1 2424 Kings Hwy Ste 1G, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 258-9572
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallach?
About Dr. Jacob Wallach, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154437358
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallach has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.