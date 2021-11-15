See All Anesthesiologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jacob Wang, MD

Anesthesiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacob Wang, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Wang works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road
    2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2909
    Nov 15, 2021
    Learned more about my back problems and subsequent care from this doctor, than I have in 15 yrs., from my previous doctor. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a specialist with back issues .
    M Artuso — Nov 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jacob Wang, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • Male
    • 1487064663
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

