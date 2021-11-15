Dr. Jacob Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Wang, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2909
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learned more about my back problems and subsequent care from this doctor, than I have in 15 yrs., from my previous doctor. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a specialist with back issues .
About Dr. Jacob Wang, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1487064663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
