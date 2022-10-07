See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Jacob Widroff, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
1.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Summit, NJ
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Widroff, MD

Dr. Jacob Widroff, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Widroff works at SUMMIT PSYCH & COUNSELING ASSOC in Summit, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Widroff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Psych & Counseling Assoc
    47 Maple St Ste 401, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 582-6218
  2. 2
    Healthcare Providers LLC
    53 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 306-8086

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 07, 2022
Dr Widroff is knowledgeable, and unapologetically honest with his patients. He has helped treat me while others couldn’t. I would recommend
Sylvia Bergman — Oct 07, 2022
About Dr. Jacob Widroff, MD

  • Forensic Psychiatry
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1376764928
Education & Certifications

  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Widroff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Widroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Widroff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widroff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

