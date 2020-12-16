Dr. Jacob Wynes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Wynes, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacob Wynes, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Wound Center827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 225-8600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kernan Hospital2200 Kernan Dr, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207 Directions (410) 448-7112
Texas Station1 Texas Station Ct Ste 300, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 448-6400
University of Maryland Orthopaedic Associates, PA22 S Greene St # TG100, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Absolutely Love him, he is such a smooth and cool doctor. You can tell he loves what he do. He was very excited to fo my surgery. I was born with a short 4th toe, I was so insecure about my feet and the moment he saw me he was ready to perform surgery to help correct this deformity. I’m typing this review a day after my surgery. I can’t wait to see my final results.
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1083840524
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wynes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wynes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynes has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.