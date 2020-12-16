Overview of Dr. Jacob Wynes, DPM

Dr. Jacob Wynes, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Wynes works at University of Maryland Orthopaedic Associates, PA in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Gwynn Oak, MD and Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.