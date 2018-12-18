Overview of Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO

Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Yannetta III works at DAYTON VASCULAR ASSOCIATES in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.