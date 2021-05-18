Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yetzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD
Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
Dr. Yetzer works at
Dr. Yetzer's Office Locations
The Dental Specialists - Coon Rapids9145 Springbrook Dr NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have never in my life met a Doctor like Dr. Jacob Yetzer. He is truly heaven sent. He is fast and efficient, makes sure you are comfortable and takes your worries away. Very intelligent & compassionate doctor !
About Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1588823983
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yetzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yetzer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yetzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yetzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yetzer.
