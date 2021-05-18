Overview of Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD

Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL



Dr. Yetzer works at The Dental Specialists in Coon Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.