Dr. Jacob Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Young, MD
Dr. Jacob Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Baptist Health Urological Surgery7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 305, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 955-6025
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 939-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Care Specialists1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
absolutely amazing....the front desk was kind and understanding. disregard other reviews.
About Dr. Jacob Young, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.