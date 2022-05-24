Dr. Jacob Yunker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Yunker, MD
Dr. Jacob Yunker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Yunker's Office Locations
New Albany1919 State St Ste 140, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 948-4680
Jeffersonville302 W 14th St Ste 100A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-0660
3
Scottsburg1356 N Gardner St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (812) 752-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Louisville3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 897-9881
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yunker is very experienced, well-qualified in his specialty, plus is very personable and caring. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jacob Yunker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033247747
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
