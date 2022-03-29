See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD

Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Zeiders III works at ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeiders III' Office Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida
    1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste B-105, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 398-9911
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    South Florida Pediatric Otolaryngology
    1505 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 888-8997

Hospital Affiliations
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Otitis Media
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Allergic Rhinitis
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Mar 29, 2022
    Brought my child in to see Dr Zeiders. Virtually no wait, the doctor was not rushed, he asked us all questions, had great bedside manner and explained us everything as he went through. My child felt comfortable, was not scared and even left there with a gift! And staff was very accommodating too.
    Gabriella R — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    • 1356455612
    Education & Certifications

    • All Children's Hospital
    • University of South Florida
    • Royal College of Surgeons
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Otolaryngology
