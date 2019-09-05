Dr. Jacobo Nurko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nurko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacobo Nurko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacobo Nurko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX.
Dr. Nurko works at
Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates4301 Garth Rd Ste 111, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (901) 833-4578
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent at what he does. Great bedside manner
- General Surgery
- English
