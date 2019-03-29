Overview of Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD

Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Labarre works at Doctors For Women in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.