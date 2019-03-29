See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD

Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Labarre works at Doctors For Women in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Labarre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors For Women
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 900, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Fetal Ultrasound
Cervicitis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. Labarre is such a wonderful doctor with a lovely bedside manner. He always listens intently and never makes me feel like he is rushed to get out of the room. I go once a year and he always remembers me with specifics from the year before so I know he cares about my concerns. If I do have to call his office in between visits, my calls are returned promptly and professionally. I have used him for years and love him and the people at his office.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labarre to family and friends

    Dr. Labarre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Labarre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD.

    About Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639154693
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lsu-Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labarre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labarre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labarre works at Doctors For Women in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Labarre’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Labarre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labarre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labarre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labarre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

