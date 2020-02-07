Dr. Jacque Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacque Noel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacque Noel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Park Place Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Noel works at
Locations
Lafayette1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 400, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my mother Ms. Audrey W. Robinson, to Dr. Noel office we didn't set long only to find out when she went in the back she had a hand in raising this young man.. He really is a great doctor job well done.
About Dr. Jacque Noel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558371450
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Med Fdn
- Ochesner Med Fdn
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
