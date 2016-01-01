Dr. Jacqueline Angles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Angles, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Angles, DO is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Angles works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
-
2
Medical University of South Carolina96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
3
Lung Care & Sleep Medicine2750 Dantzler Dr Ste 101, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angles?
About Dr. Jacqueline Angles, DO
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1285681494
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angles accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Angles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Angles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angles works at
Dr. Angles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.