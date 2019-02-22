See All Psychiatrists in Belleville, IL
Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Belleville, IL
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Touchette Regional Hospital.

Dr. Aregood works at West Belleville Health Center in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aregood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Belleville Health Center
    7210 W Main St Ste 204, Belleville, IL 62223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 398-9850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touchette Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154302115
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aregood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aregood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aregood works at West Belleville Health Center in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Aregood’s profile.

    Dr. Aregood has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aregood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aregood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aregood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aregood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aregood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

