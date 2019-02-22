Dr. Aregood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Touchette Regional Hospital.
Dr. Aregood's Office Locations
West Belleville Health Center7210 W Main St Ste 204, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 398-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Touchette Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best. Very professional and she really cares for her patients. Very highly recommended and I wouldnt see anyone else.
About Dr. Jacqueline Aregood, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154302115
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Dr. Aregood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aregood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
