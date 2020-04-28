Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Bik, MD is a Chiropractor in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bik works at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.