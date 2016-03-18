Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Botros, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Botros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Botros works at SCV Inpatient Program in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.