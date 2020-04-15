Dr. Jacqueline Bracy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Bracy, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Bracy, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Bracy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bracy's Office Locations
Jacqueline Bracy MD Inc412 W Carroll Ave Ste 108, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 852-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bracy has been my doctor for years and I profoundly appreciate all she has done for me. Sometimes you don’t tell them in person but I appreciate and will recommend her anytime! Best doctor in town.
About Dr. Jacqueline Bracy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bracy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bracy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bracy has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bracy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracy.
