Dr. Jacqueline Brill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Brill, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Brill, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.
Dr. Brill works at
Locations
-
1
Jacqueline Brill, DPM16800 NW 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 693-7287Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brill?
Dr. Brill and her team were wonderful - caring, professional, efficient, and effective!
About Dr. Jacqueline Brill, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821090838
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Medical Center-Podiatric Surgery
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- St. Thomas University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brill works at
Dr. Brill speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.