Dr. Jacqueline Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-2064Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Dr.Brown delivered my son he is now 15 she is such an amazing doctor very sweet and explained everything well to me I was 17 when I had my son so she made sure I didn’t feel scared or anything I highly recommend her I haven’t seen her in a while but I know she is an amazing doctor.
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
