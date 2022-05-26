Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 263 7th Ave Suite 3A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
2
General Surgery506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, staff is very friendly, my provider decisions was on point.
About Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1174596241
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
