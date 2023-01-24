Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It gives me great pleasure in recommending Dr. Carrrasco. I travel over 2 hours from NJ to PA because I have such a confidence instilled in me by Dr. Carrasco's expertise, knowledge, compassion and care for her patients. I never feel rushed and am always listened to. She works with you to address your concerns, rather than just telling you what to do. I often will let her know what a Godsend she is to me. Dr. Carrasco goes the extra mile. When it comes to doctors, she truly is a shining example of one who is dedicated, available upon request either through email or a phone call. I see we can choose 5 stars in our recommendation, however, I would certainly give Dr. Carrasco 5,000 stars for the gift of who she is especially in my care.
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1336148410
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
