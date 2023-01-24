See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Carrasco works at Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eye Infections and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carrasco's Office Locations

    Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz
    840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 24, 2023
    It gives me great pleasure in recommending Dr. Carrrasco. I travel over 2 hours from NJ to PA because I have such a confidence instilled in me by Dr. Carrasco's expertise, knowledge, compassion and care for her patients. I never feel rushed and am always listened to. She works with you to address your concerns, rather than just telling you what to do. I often will let her know what a Godsend she is to me. Dr. Carrasco goes the extra mile. When it comes to doctors, she truly is a shining example of one who is dedicated, available upon request either through email or a phone call. I see we can choose 5 stars in our recommendation, however, I would certainly give Dr. Carrasco 5,000 stars for the gift of who she is especially in my care.
    Sister Donna Jo Repetti — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1336148410
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrasco works at Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carrasco’s profile.

    Dr. Carrasco has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eye Infections and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

