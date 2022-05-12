See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Chan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2022
    Dr. Chan is an awesome doctor for kids she is very sweet and she really listens and explains information very well about her patients I really enjoy taking my son to see her..
    S. Archie — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1356735914
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of The University of Illinois
    • Mount Sinai Childrens Hospital
    • University of Santo Tomas, Manila
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

