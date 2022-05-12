Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan is an awesome doctor for kids she is very sweet and she really listens and explains information very well about her patients I really enjoy taking my son to see her..
About Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1356735914
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of The University of Illinois
- Mount Sinai Childrens Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas, Manila
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
