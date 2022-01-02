See All Ophthalmologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Jacqueline Co, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Co, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Co, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. 

Dr. Co works at Co Eye Care Associates/Sgy Ctr in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Co's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Co. Eyecare Associates & Surgery Center PA
    1381 Lake Park Way Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 680-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacqueline Co, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700894920
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Co, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Co is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Co has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Co works at Co Eye Care Associates/Sgy Ctr in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Co’s profile.

    Dr. Co has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Co on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Co speaks Hindi and Spanish.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

