Dr. Jacqueline Chirco, DO

Family Medicine
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Chirco, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7020 Gateway Park Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 707-2781
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Keri Topouzian D.o. PC
    1900 S Telegraph Rd Ste 102, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 550-4648

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)

About Dr. Jacqueline Chirco, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine

Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience

Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English

NPI Number
  • 1023189487

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine


Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chirco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chirco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

