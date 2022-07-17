Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Cohn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD1521 S Staples St Ste 801, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 888-5794
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
I've been a patient of Dr. Cohn's since the early 1990's. I had had Grave's disease before we moved to the area & continued to have all kinds of female issues even after my thyroid was destroyed with nuclear meds. Finally when my local gynecologist gave up, he sent me to Dr. Cohn. She's been my number 1 doctor ever since, always the first & the best to send me to the appropriate doctor with issues out of her field...broken bones, heart issues, stomach issues, etc. She is a friend who took time to help me when my mother died. She's direct, no frills, but goes above & beyond to keep her patients healthy! If you need her, she returns calls, very much out of the ordinary with the newbies! God bless her for caring & abiding by her oath! One of a kind!L
About Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1851378863
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohn speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.