Dr. Jacqueline Collins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Univ. Psychiatric Associates LLC260 Stetson St Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 558-7700
- 2 3120 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 558-6663
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.