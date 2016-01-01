Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Collins, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Collins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at UC Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.