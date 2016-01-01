Dr. Jacqueline Countryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Countryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Countryman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Countryman, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Countryman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Countryman's Office Locations
- 1 2900 Presidential Dr Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45324 Directions (513) 975-4673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Countryman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
