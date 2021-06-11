Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Croopnick, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Croopnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Croopnick works at Michelle Lafornara in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.