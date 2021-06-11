Dr. Jacqueline Croopnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croopnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Croopnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Croopnick, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Croopnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Croopnick works at
Dr. Croopnick's Office Locations
Michelle Lafornara1 Brookline Pl Ste 423, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 667-2962
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Croopnick?
Kind, compassionate doctor; non-judgmental and caring. I've been going to Dr. Croopnick for years. This is a busy practice, so appointments generally are scheduled months out, but she is worth the wait.
About Dr. Jacqueline Croopnick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881787919
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croopnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croopnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croopnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croopnick works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Croopnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croopnick.
