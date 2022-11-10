Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Dean, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Dean, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at Albuquerque Center Rheumatology in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.