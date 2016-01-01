See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenixville, PA
Dr. Jacqueline Diblasio, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (15)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Diblasio, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Diblasio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.

Dr. Diblasio works at PMA Medical Specialists in Phoenixville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diblasio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PMA Medical Specialists LLC
    826 Main St Ste 100, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 933-8484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Confusion
Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Confusion
Ear Ache
  
Chronic Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  
Arthritis
Asthma
  
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bedsores
  
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  
Fever-Induced Seizure
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  
Hair Loss
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV Screening
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Migraine
  
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Pulmonary Function Test
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
  
Rosacea
  
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sepsis
  
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
  
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  
Viral Enteritis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacqueline Diblasio, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134131816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Va Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diblasio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diblasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diblasio works at PMA Medical Specialists in Phoenixville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Diblasio’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Diblasio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diblasio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diblasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diblasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

