Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Dombrowski, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Dombrowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Dombrowski works at QUAKER MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.