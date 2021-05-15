Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Eugenio, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and The Medical Center At Scottsville.



Dr. Eugenio works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.