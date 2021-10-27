Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Fahey works at
Dr. Fahey's Office Locations
1
Restricted To Ca State Employee Duties757 Westwood Plz Rm B711, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9945
- 2 200 Medical Plz 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
3
Rhonda Fleming Women's Clinic200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I chose her as my OBGYN after moving to the area and needing a doctor for my twin pregnancy. She is super knowledgeable and up to date on protocol. Because of her quick thinking, she successfully delivered my twins vaginally by herself.
About Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174967178
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahey works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.