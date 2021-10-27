See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Fahey works at RESTRICTED TO CA STATE EMPLOYEE DUTIES in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Restricted To Ca State Employee Duties
    757 Westwood Plz Rm B711, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9945
  2. 2
    200 Medical Plz 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274
  3. 3
    Rhonda Fleming Women's Clinic
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2021
    I chose her as my OBGYN after moving to the area and needing a doctor for my twin pregnancy. She is super knowledgeable and up to date on protocol. Because of her quick thinking, she successfully delivered my twins vaginally by herself.
    Ashleigh — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Jacqueline Fahey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174967178
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahey works at RESTRICTED TO CA STATE EMPLOYEE DUTIES in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fahey’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

