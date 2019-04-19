Dr. Jacqueline Fern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Fern, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.
Winston Dermatology Associates PC2 Medical Dr Ste A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-1555
Winston Dermatology Associates233 Union Ave Ste 203, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (631) 467-6688
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fern and her office staff are absolutely amazing. I have struggled with rosacea patches on my cheeks and have seen 4 other dermatologists prior to Dr. Fern and have had no luck. Dr. Fern helped tremendously with my rosacea to the point where it’s unnoticeable. Would highly recommend her to anyone!
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235114752
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Nyu Manhattan Va
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
