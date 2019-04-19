See All Dermatologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Jacqueline Fern, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Fern, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Fern works at Winston Dermatology Associates in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Holbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winston Dermatology Associates PC
    2 Medical Dr Ste A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-1555
  2. 2
    Winston Dermatology Associates
    233 Union Ave Ste 203, Holbrook, NY 11741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 467-6688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Sunburn
Acne
Burn Injuries
Sunburn
Acne

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2019
    Dr. Fern and her office staff are absolutely amazing. I have struggled with rosacea patches on my cheeks and have seen 4 other dermatologists prior to Dr. Fern and have had no luck. Dr. Fern helped tremendously with my rosacea to the point where it’s unnoticeable. Would highly recommend her to anyone!
    About Dr. Jacqueline Fern, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235114752
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Health Science Center
    • Nyu Manhattan Va
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Fern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fern accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

