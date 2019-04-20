Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Fernandes, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Fernandes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eglin AFB, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Fernandes works at Eglin AFB Family Medicine Residency in Eglin AFB, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL and Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.