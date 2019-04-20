Dr. Jacqueline Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Fernandes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Fernandes, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Fernandes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eglin AFB, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fernandes' Office Locations
-
1
Eglin Air Force Base Hosp Sgy307 Boatner Rd Ste 114, Eglin AFB, FL 32542 Directions (850) 883-8132
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Palm Harbor34661 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 787-1350
-
3
Women's Care Florida508 Jeffords St Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-2757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandes?
I had a great experience. Dr. Fernandes really listened and helped me understand everything. All the staff in the office was very kind.
About Dr. Jacqueline Fernandes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1629038880
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes speaks Portuguese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.