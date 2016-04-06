Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Flandry works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.