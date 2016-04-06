See All Dermatologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Flandry works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-5557
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Riverside Dermatology & Aesthetic Center
    2045 Centre Stone Ct Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
    Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center
    1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan
    2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mole Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2016
    I thought she was very personable and professional. She listened and responded to my concerns.
    Sharon C Berreth in Columbus, GA — Apr 06, 2016
    About Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306089800
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisinger
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
