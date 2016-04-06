Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flandry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Flandry works at
Locations
-
1
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Riverside Dermatology & Aesthetic Center2045 Centre Stone Ct Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 257-4189
-
3
Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 257-4189
-
4
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flandry?
I thought she was very personable and professional. She listened and responded to my concerns.
About Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306089800
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flandry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flandry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flandry works at
Dr. Flandry has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flandry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flandry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flandry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flandry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flandry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.