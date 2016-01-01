Dr. Jacqueline Galman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Galman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Galman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pleasanton, CA.
Dr. Galman works at
Locations
-
1
Jacqueline R Galman Inc1024 Serpentine Ln Ste 110, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 621-0708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galman?
About Dr. Jacqueline Galman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1710189428
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galman works at
Dr. Galman speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Galman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.