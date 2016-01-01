Dr. Jacqueline Genova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Genova, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Genova, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Genova, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Medical Education and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Genova works at
Dr. Genova's Office Locations
-
1
Sleep Disorders Center1200 Old York Rd Bldg 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Genova, MD
- Pediatric Sleep Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164497947
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Higher Medical Education
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genova accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Genova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Genova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.