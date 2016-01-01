Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Giannini's Office Locations
Grow Up Great Pediatrics620 Medical Dr Ste 100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5872
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1881676583
Education & Certifications
- Wright-Patterson Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giannini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giannini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.