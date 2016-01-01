See All Pediatricians in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Dr. Giannini works at Grow Up Great Pediatrics in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giannini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Up Great Pediatrics
    620 Medical Dr Ste 100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881676583
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright-Patterson Medical Center
    Internship
    • Wright-Patterson Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Giannini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giannini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giannini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giannini works at Grow Up Great Pediatrics in Bountiful, UT. View the full address on Dr. Giannini’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

