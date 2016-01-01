Dr. Graham accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacqueline Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Graham, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
Akron Dermatology566 White Pond Dr Ste E, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 535-7100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Graham, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.