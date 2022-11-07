Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Green, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.