Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (307)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Griffiths works at New View Eye Center in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Griffiths' Office Locations

    Jacqueline Griffiths MD
    12110 Sunset Hills Rd Ste C50, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 308 ratings
    Patient Ratings (308)
    5 Star
    (294)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Been with Dr. Griffiths for years, and had my cataract surgery. She is experienced and very helpful with your concerns. Only a little inconvenient start this year is that the VSP does not allow the VSP eye exam to be charged in same day if there is also medical issue to dealt with (this may cause the VSP exam to be scheduled in different visit). Maybe this could be worked out in some way.
    About Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown Univ
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffiths has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffiths works at New View Eye Center in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Griffiths’s profile.

    Dr. Griffiths has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffiths on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    308 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffiths, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffiths appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

