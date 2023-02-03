Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Griffiths works at
Dr. Griffiths' Office Locations
-
1
Jacqueline Griffiths MD12110 Sunset Hills Rd Ste C50, Reston, VA 20190 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffiths?
Been with Dr. Griffiths for years, and had my cataract surgery. She is experienced and very helpful with your concerns. Only a little inconvenient start this year is that the VSP does not allow the VSP eye exam to be charged in same day if there is also medical issue to dealt with (this may cause the VSP exam to be scheduled in different visit). Maybe this could be worked out in some way.
About Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104891373
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Univ
- Med Ctr Del
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffiths has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffiths accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffiths works at
Dr. Griffiths has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffiths on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
308 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffiths, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffiths appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.