Dr. Jacqueline Guerrero, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Guerrero, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Guerrero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Guerrero's Office Locations
- 1 78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 418, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 747-8321
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr. Guerrero almost two years ago now. She was hands down the best Dr. I have ever had she was carrying and genuinely concerned about my situation, she made me feel so comfortable and reassured me that everything would be okay that I would be alright. I have so much respect for the professionalism and compassion she showed me!
About Dr. Jacqueline Guerrero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891912911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
