See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.8 (67)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gutmann works at Reproductive Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Miscarriages
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Miscarriages
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gutmann?

    Dec 19, 2022
    I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Gutmann and RMA, and was genuinely sad to be discharged to my OB. Like another review so nicely stated, I appreciate Dr. Gutmann's frankness and no nonsense approach. She is warm and caring too. I strongly recommend her and her team to anyone wanting to grow their family.
    — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gutmann to family and friends

    Dr. Gutmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gutmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD.

    About Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063579431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutmann works at Reproductive Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gutmann’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.