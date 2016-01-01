Dr. Jacqueline Gofshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gofshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Gofshteyn, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Gofshteyn, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Gofshteyn, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Gofshteyn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gofshteyn's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-3278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gofshteyn?
About Dr. Jacqueline Gofshteyn, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1174899959
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gofshteyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gofshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gofshteyn works at
Dr. Gofshteyn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gofshteyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gofshteyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gofshteyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.