Dr. Jacqueline Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Gray, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Gray, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
WK Premier Pediatrics2300 Hospital Dr Ste 420, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gray is always professional and takes her time to listen to her patients and their parents. She goes the extra mile for us.
About Dr. Jacqueline Gray, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
