Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.

Dr. Lappin works at North Austin Transplant in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lappin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Austin Transplant
    12201 Renfert Way Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5078
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2020
    She was my transplant surgeon. Top class. Very nice and Humble but exceptional follow up care.
    Srinivas Durvasula — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033218029
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lappin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lappin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lappin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lappin works at North Austin Transplant in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lappin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lappin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lappin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lappin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lappin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.