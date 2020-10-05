Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD

Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Lappin works at North Austin Transplant in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.