Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Complex Gastroenterology1131 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5293Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
How do you write a review of the person that saved your child's life? I have a 6-year-old little girl that started to have fevers. We went to various specialists and even a nearby children's hospital over the course of 8 weeks. She was in excruciating pain and no one could tell us what was wrong. I knew my daughter was dying and felt like no one was helping. By some miracle, I was referred to Dr. Larson. She listened to us and looked over my daughter's medical history. She included us in every decision she made. Our daughter was diagnosed and started on her treatment which saved her life. Dr. Larson has become a part of our family. Since this is a lifelong condition for our daughter we are always in communication with Dr. Larson. She works with us to ensure that our child has the best treatment and quality of life. Dr. Larson is amazing and if you choose her, just know that you will be received high-quality care like no other.
About Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1386996759
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.