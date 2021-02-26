See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Larson works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Complex Gastroenterology in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Complex Gastroenterology
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5293
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Procedure Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Procedure Chevron Icon
Liver Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2021
    How do you write a review of the person that saved your child's life? I have a 6-year-old little girl that started to have fevers. We went to various specialists and even a nearby children's hospital over the course of 8 weeks. She was in excruciating pain and no one could tell us what was wrong. I knew my daughter was dying and felt like no one was helping. By some miracle, I was referred to Dr. Larson. She listened to us and looked over my daughter's medical history. She included us in every decision she made. Our daughter was diagnosed and started on her treatment which saved her life. Dr. Larson has become a part of our family. Since this is a lifelong condition for our daughter we are always in communication with Dr. Larson. She works with us to ensure that our child has the best treatment and quality of life. Dr. Larson is amazing and if you choose her, just know that you will be received high-quality care like no other.
    Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1386996759
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larson works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Complex Gastroenterology in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Larson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

