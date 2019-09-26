Dr. Jacqueline Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Le, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Le, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Locations
Salveo Family Clinic614 S Watters Rd Ste 101, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 509-3623
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le takes time to listen to her patients and has been very accurate is her diagnoses. She has been our family doctor for over 15 years.
About Dr. Jacqueline Le, DO
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- University Of Dallas
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
